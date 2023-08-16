By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

DANVERS — The Lynnfield 8-year-old All-Star baseball team edged Hamilton-Wenham 3-2 in seven innings last Saturday to capture the Stan Brown Tournament title at Moulton Field in Danvers.

Genaro Antonelli was the hero in this game as his infield single allowed Nico Cavallo to score from third.

With it being extra innings, Cavallo was placed at second base to start the bottom of the seventh.

The game-winning hit happened with two outs and set off a wild celebration as Lynnfield finished this tournament with a perfect 6-0 record.

“It was a pitcher dual,” said Lynnfield head coach Rob O’Hara. “We had two hard-fought games against them in this tournament and it was a great win for us. The kids were thrilled.”

Hamilton-Wenham, who Lynnfield beat 3-1 the week before, scored first as they scored once in the top of the first inning. ,

Lynnfield tied it in the bottom of the second as Matty Shields walked and then stole second, third and home.

“That was great to see from Matty,” said O’Hara.

Lynnfield took its first lead of the day when Brendan McMahon doubled to center field to plate T.J. Pagos who reached base on a single.

Hamilton-Wenham then tied the game in the top of the sixth, which set up Antonelli’s heroics.

Luca Mandell was the winning pitcher in relief going the final two innings. He gave up one run, three hits, no walks and he struck out four.

Korbin O’Blenes was the starting pitcher going 3 1/3 innings. He gave up one run and fanned seven.

Cavallo then pitched the next 1 2/3 innings no allowing any runs and striking out four.

Lynnfield’s offense had eight hits. O’Blenes was the team’s lone multiple hitter going 2 for 3.

This is the second tournament the team has won this summer as they won the Swampscott Tournament where they went 5-0.

“It was fantastic to coach these kids,” stated O’Hara, whose son Charlie, is the catcher. “All 16 kids contributed and they all had great attitudes.”