NORTH READING — Sgt. Derek Howe, a veteran of the North Reading Police Department, has been promoted to lieutenant.

He was sworn in to his new position last week by Town Clerk Susan Duplin. Also participating in the swearing-in ceremony were Police Chief Mark Zimmerman and Town Administrator Michael Gilleberto.

Lt. Howe has served with North Reading Police for more than 27 years, spending 18 years as a patrol officer, eight years as a patrol supervisor, and seven years as the department’s Community Services Sergeant overseeing firearms licensing, evidence control, and serving as the Elder Liaison and Safety Officer.

Lt. Howe has also served as the department’s liaison to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event Instructor, as an Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics trainer, and as a mental health first aid instructor.

As a Lieutenant, Howe will be in charge of the North Reading Police Department’s Patrol Division.

Lt. Howe served the nation as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Lt. Howe has served with distinction in numerous roles and assignments, and I’m sure he will excel as our Lieutenant in charge of the Patrol Division,” said Chief Zimmerman. “I hope that members of the community will welcome Lt. Howe to his new position.”