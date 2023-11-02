LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) is hold its annual Fall Art Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meeting House on the Town Common.

Entrance to the show is free and parking is available at Town Hall and behind the Center Shops.

“The fall show is a fantastic opportunity to purchase all sizes of original fine art in all price ranges for holiday gift giving, including mini-paintings, framed paintings, photographs and prints,” said LAG spokeswoman Beth Aaronson. “Local artists’ work for sale is in a variety of media including acrylic, oils, watercolor, colored pencil, pastel, and photography. In addition to hundreds of original works of art, framed and unframed, ‘Tiny Art’ will also be available for purchase. ‘Tiny Art’ pieces are original, framed 4×6 works of art and photographs created and donated by talented artist members with all proceeds benefiting the Guild at reasonable prices starting at $15.”

There will be a large bake sale of individually wrapped goods and a raffle with a chance to win great prizes donated by LAG members, including a raffle-ticket tree, many themed baskets full of goodies and gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants.

“The show will be part of fall festivities in the town centre, including a Holiday Craft Fair at the Centre Congregational Church,” said Aaronson.

Aaronson noted that, “For almost 60 years, the Lynnfield Art Guild has been a force for visual arts in the region with members from over fourteen surrounding communities.”

“The Guild’s mission is to encourage and inspire an appreciation for and love of art,” said Aaronson. “The Lynnfield Art Guild provides a platform for over 100 painters, photographers and artisans to network, learn, display, and sell their work with a variety of events including two annual art shows and monthly art demonstrations. newsletters, and member get togethers.”

Membership in the Lynnfield Art Guild is open to artisans, photographers, and artists of all levels, with student, supporting, and family memberships available. The Lynnfield Art Guild is a nonprofit, member-lead organization that provides annual scholarships to LHS graduating seniors.

For more information, visit www.lynnfieldarts.org or check out the LAG’s Facebook (Lynnfield Arts) and Instagram pages (@lynnfieldartguild).