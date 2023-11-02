LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Veterans Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. on the Town Common.

The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes. All Lynnfield veterans and residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

“Veterans Day is a celebration of the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting us,” said Veterans Services Officer Bruce Siegel. “It is incumbent upon us to spend some time showing our appreciation.”

In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will occur on the same date and time inside the Meeting House. Lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony.

For additional information, contact Siegel at 781-334-9440 or at veteransaffairs@town.lynnfield.ma.us.