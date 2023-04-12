BLUE OF A KIND

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild’s annual spring judged art show has been transformed into a multi-day Arts Festival for all ages. On Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., four live performances by popular local musical groups will enliven the Lynnfield Common. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair to the festival to enjoy these four concerts. On Saturday morning, May 6, Blue of a Kind, a Melrose-based all male acapella group, will thrill the Lynnfield community for a second year. Founded in 2005, Blue of a Kind is committed to inspiring and enlightening audiences with its lively repertoire and charming style with original arrangements of music for the male voice.

On Saturday in the afternoon, come listen and dance to the rock band Paradise Road as they perform classic rock and soul gems plus original music. Their diverse influences range from British Invasion to country, blues, and jazz. Each member of the talented Swampscott-based Paradise Road Rock Band has played in multiple bands, ranging from heavy metal to folk to ska and Afro-pop.

The second day of the Festival, Sunday, May 7, The Essex County 4 will take the outdoor stage in the morning. An acapella quartet specializing in the barbershop style, The Essex County 4 began in 2011 and is experienced in providing quality entertainment. Awarded “Senior Quartet Champions,” all its members also sing with the Northshoremen Chorus in Beverly.

On Sunday afternoon, the well-loved Boston music scene band The Swamptones is guaranteed to bring the audience to its feet. Returning for a second year, this veteran six-piece band brings Mardi Gras fun with a Cajun, Zydeco, rock and roll and Jump Blues music style combined with a unique “hot pepper” on-stage presence.

The Lynnfield Art Guild is grateful to the Massachusetts Cultural Commission for helping to sponsor the festival including its musical entertainment. For further information about the Lynnfield Spring Arts Festival sponsored by the Lynnfield Art Guild, please go to www.lynnfieldarts.org and see us on Instagram and Facebook (LynnfieldArts).