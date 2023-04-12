EXCITED to participate with their teachers in their last Open House as preschoolers at the Hilltop Nursery School on March 30 were these 4- and 5-year-old students. They will head off to kindergarten next fall! From left: Ms. Theresa Curley, Frankie Czarnecki, Averi Bond, Greyson Zannoni, Matty Morrison, Teddy Derosier, Mrs. Judy Murphy. (Lynn Ferrazzani Photo)
