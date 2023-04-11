BLUE OF A KIND

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild’s annual Spring Judged Art Show has been transformed into a multiday Arts Festival for all ages.

On Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., four live performances by popular local musical groups will perform on the Town Common. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair to the festival to enjoy these four concerts.

“On Saturday morning, May 6, Blue of a Kind, a Melrose-based all-male a capella group, will thrill the Lynnfield community for the second straight year,” said LAG spokeswoman Beth Aaronson. “Founded in 2005, Blue of a Kind is committed to inspiring and enlightening audiences with its lively repertoire and charming style with original arrangements of music for the male voice.”

Rock band Paradise Road will be performing on the afternoon of May 6.

“They perform classic rock and soul gems, plus original music,” said Aaronson. “Their diverse influences range from British Invasion to country, blues and jazz. Each member of the talented Swampscott-based Paradise Road rock band has played in multiple bands, ranging from heavy metal to folk to ska and Afro-pop.”

The second day of the festival, Sunday, May 7, will feature The Essex County 4 taking the outdoor stage in the morning.

“An a capella quartet specializing in the barbershop style, The Essex County 4 began in 2011 and is experienced in providing quality entertainment,” said Aaronson. “Awarded the ‘Senior Quartet Champions’ Award, all of its members also sing with the Northshoremen Chorus in Beverly.”

On Sunday afternoon, Aaronson said “the well-loved Boston music scene band The Swamptones is guaranteed to bring the audience to its feet.”

“Returning for a second year, this veteran six-piece band brings Mardi Gras fun with a Cajun, Zydeco, rock and roll and jump blues music style combined with a unique hot pepper on-stage presence,” said Aaronson.

Aaronson said, “The Lynnfield Art Guild is grateful to the Massachusetts Cultural Council for helping to sponsor the festival, including its musical entertainment.”

“For further information about the Lynnfield Spring Arts Festival sponsored by the Lynnfield Art Guild, please go to www.lynnfieldarts.org and visit the LAG on Instagram and Facebook (LynnfieldArts),” said Aaronson.