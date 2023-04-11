MELROSE — Recently, longtime Melrose Arts and Crafts Society member Janice Carr met with Emergency Room nurses at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. Janice delivered 20 teddy bears to be donated to the children who come to the Emergency Room.

Cutting, sewing and stuffing these teddy bears are part of a Community Project the Society has been working on for many years. There is such a big need for the teddy bears that Melrose Arts and Crafts Society has also donated some to the police and fire departments in Melrose.

The Emergency Room nurses were thrilled with the donation and Janice, on behalf of Melrose Arts and Crafts Society, was happy to deliver them. For more information about Melrose Arts and Crafts Society, please contact Dorothy Iudice at 781-662-2099.