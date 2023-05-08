KELAN CARDINAL had two goals and an assist against Ipswich, and a goal and three assists against Dracut. The Pioneers will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against North Reading. It will be their first of five straight road games. (LHS Boys’ Lacrosse Photo)

Post publication updates: Lynnfield defeats North Reading 15-2 (May 3)

Lynnfield falls to Manchester-Essex 10-2 (May 5)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team lost its third-consecutive game on Monday afternoon as they fell to visiting Ipswich by a final score of 9-5. With that defeat, the Pioneers record dipped to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Cape Ann League.

The Tigers, meanwhile, improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the CAL.

All but one of the goals in this one were scored in the first half as the Tigers led 8-5 at the half.

“Both teams were spinning their tires in the second half,” said Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “They also have a pretty good goalie.”

Drew Damiani and Kelan Cardinal led the Pioneer attack with two goals and one assist each. Mike Murphy had the other goal.

Lynnfield goalie, Ben Pimentel, made nine stops as his record fell to 6-4 in net.

Owen White led the team in ground balls with four.

On April 27, the Pioneers were doubled up by Newburyport, 6-3, on the road.

This game was knotted at two at the break as the Clippers outscored Lynnfield, 4-1, in the second half.

“We did a good job defensively against a very strong team,” said Lamusta.

Owen Considine, Will Norton and Damiani had the three Pioneer goals while Cardinal had a pair of assists.

Aidan Norton and James Sharkey led the team in ground balls as each player had five.

Pimentel made 10 saves in that game.

In a non-league game on April 25, the Pioneers were edged, 8-7, in overtime at Dracut .

Lynnfield led this one 4-0 at the half but the Middies stormed back and were able to tie the game at five heading into the fourth quarter.

Dracut then led 7-5 before the Pioneers rallied late as Murphy was able to tie the game at seven with just over a minute left in regulation.

Dracut then scored less than two minutes into the overtime session.

“They are a physical team and it is good for us to play a team that is a higher division than us,” said Lamusta.

Will Norton scored three times while Considine scored twice. Cardinal had one goal and three assists while Damiani had three assists and a team-high four ground balls.

Pimentel made 11 saves.

The team also lost Owen Doherty in the second half due to injury as they have struggled without him and the school’s all-time assist leader, Jack Calichman, who is also injured.

“We miss them,” admitted Lamusta.

On May 3, Lynnfield looks to snap their losing streak as they visit rival North Reading at 4:30 p.m. They then play a night game on May 5 as they go to Manchester-Essex as that game will start at 7 p.m.

On May 8, the Pioneers visit Hamilton-Wenham with that contest starting at 4:30 p.m. That will be Lynnfield’s third of five straight road games.