By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The North Reading High boys’ lacrosse team won its third consecutive game on Monday afternoon as they rolled over visiting Hamilton-Wenham by a final of 11-1.

North Reading improved to 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Cape Ann League. The Generals fell to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the CAL.

“They are a very young team with a small roster,” pointed out Hornets head coach Chuck Campobasso, about the Generals.

North Reading led wire-to-wire as they were up at the half 5-1.

“We have been playing a little more consistently and we put together a full 48 minutes,” said Campobasso. “Our defensemen also played a strong game.”

Logan Lamont led the attack with three goals and three assists. P.J. Conte and Sam Morelli each had three goals and one assist. Teddy Suny and Blake McMeniman had one goal and one assist each to round out the scoring.

Matt Young had one assist and goalie, Dave Tran, made 10 saves.

On May 5, the Hornets go to Ipswich with that game starting at 4:30 p.m.

They then play back-to-back non-league games on May 8 and May 9. On May 8, the Hornets host Belmont at 5 p.m. The next day, they visit Medford with that game staring at 4:30 p.m.