LYNNFIELD had plenty of goals to celebrate in their 5-0 first round win over Tahanto on Nov. 3. Pictured, the Pioneers celebrate a Lana Sutera (center) goal. The senior had 2 goals and an assist, all in the first half. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High field hockey team, seeded 5th in the Div. 4 state tournament earned a 5-0 win in the first round over No. 28 Tahanto on Nov. 3 at LHS. The Pioneers hosted No. 12 Pioneer Valley on Tuesday after press time.

Lynnfield scored all five of their goals in the first half before rotating their lineups to provide state tournament experience to the whole team in the second half.

Senior Lana Sutera led the way with two goals and an assist. Seniors Sofia Raffa and Julia Carbone each had a goal and an assist. Gia Marotta also added a goal.

Lynnfield’s defense, led by senior Ava Marotta, played well all game and senior goalie Charlotte Radulski made a couple saves to keep the shutout in tact.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will head to the quarterfinals where they will meet the winner of No. 4 Monomoy vs. No. 13 Georgetown, time and place to be announced.