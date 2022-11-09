Enjoyed traveling, camping and listening to music

LYNNFIELD — Ruth Ann Ringer, 57, of Lynnfield, died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Lynn, Ruth Ann was the daughter of Terence and Carol (MacDaniel) Ringer of Lynnfield. Ruth Ann attended the SEEM Collaborative, Morgan Memorial Goodwill, The Shore Collaborative and American Training. She was able to travel with her parents to Disney World, the Grand Ole Opry, and Hersey, Pennsylvania.

Ruth Ann enjoyed camping in Maine and New Hampshire, loved listening to music and watching TV, especially “Family Feud.”

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann is survived by her sister Diane Flynn (a special needs teacher) and her husband, Joseph, of Georgetown. Her nephew Thomas J. Flynn and her niece Theresa C. Flynn, both of Georgetown, also survive Ruth Ann. Ruth Ann is also survived by her uncle Joseph and his wife Carole Ringer of Mashpee; and Daniel Ringer of Maryland. Ruth Ann’s Uncle B. Franklin MacDaniel; her Aunt Mary and her husband Frederick Kennedy, of Keene, New Hampshire, predeceased her.

Visiting hours were held at the Parker Funeral Home, 35 Franklin St., Lynn, on Friday, Nov. 4, which was followed by a funeral service. Relatives and relatives attended the services. Burial took place at Puritan Lawn Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Northeast ARC, 1 Southside Rd., Danvers, Massachusetts.