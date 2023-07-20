LYNNFIELD — A Healthy Lynnfield and the Lynnfield Police Department are partnering to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This annual community-building campaign promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make the town’s neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live and work.

A Healthy Lynnfield and the Lynnfield Police Department invites residents to join them at Lynnfield Middle School for the town’s first ever National Night Out.

The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. with a basketball game featuring the Lynnfield Police Department versus Lynnfield Public Schools teachers and youth basketball coaches. Attendees will also enjoy a cookout featuring hot dogs, sausages, popcorn and ice cream. The night ends with a showing of the classic movie “Back to the Future,” which will be accompanied by a Delorian car show. All activities are free for Lynnfield residents.

“We are excited to partner with A Healthy Lynnfield for Lynnfield’s first National Night Out, said Lynnfield Police Chief Nick Secatore. “Between the basketball game, cookout and movie, there is something for every community member to enjoy and we hope to see many residents there.”

National Night Out Project Coordinator Matt Peskin agreed.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” said Peskin. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”