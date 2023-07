DREW BARRETT was recently named an Honorable Mention by the Boston Herald in their baseball All-Scholastic article. Barrett, the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP, was a league All-Star and All-Conference member this season. The senior had a .398 batting average and an on-base percentage of .493. Barrett, a left fielder, had 22 hits, scored 14 runs, had 9 RBI, 13 steals and made no errors. (File Photo)