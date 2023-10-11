By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Columbus Day, the Lynnfield high golf team won its regular-season finale as they beat visiting Essex Tech, 178-117, at Sagamore Spring.

With that victory, the Pioneers completed a perfect regular season going 12-0 overall and 11-0 in the Cape Ann League as they officially captured the CAL Kinney Division title last week.

“This match was a replica of our season,” said Pioneers head coach Mike Moresco. “I have been proud of the kids all year on and off the course.”

Paul Daley led the team with 34 points (Stableford scoring). Right behind him was senior co-captain, Deven Henehan, and Owen Doherty who both scored 32 points.

This match was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 but was postponed due to the excess heat.

The 12 wins is a school record.

On Oct. 3, the Pioneers hammered guest Georgetown by a final score of 185-136.

The 185 point total is a program record since the CAL moved to a Stableford scoring format.

“Five of our six scores were over 30 points,” pointed out Moresco.

The balance of the team’s scoring was very impressive as four players had 32 points, Henehan, Daley, Doherty and senior co-captain, Gavin Leuci.

Brady Field had the team’s fifth best score and that was 30 points.

On Oct. 12, the Cape Ann League Shootout will take place at Far Corner in West Boxford. That event will start at 9 a.m.

The team will then gear up for the Division 3 North Sectionals, which will take place on Oct. 23 at Stow Acres (North Course).

“If I know the kids, they will try to get up there next week and play a practice round,” said Moresco.