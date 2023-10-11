THE LHS field hockey team raised over $2,000 and counting for their annual Play for the Cure game, which benefits National cancer research. Pictured, Lynnfield Youth Lacrosse players join the Pioneers at halftime of a game in which Lynnfield beat Marblehead 5-1. (LHS Field Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Last Saturday morning, the Lynnfield High field hockey team traveled out to Sutton. The Sammies ended up winning the non-league game 3-1.

Claire Acocelli, Leah Medeiros, Kat Quill had the three goals for the hosts.

With that defeat, the Pioneers fell to 7-4-1 while the Sammies improved to 8-2.

The day before, the news was much better as LHS blanked Rockport, 6-0, at home. With that win, the Pioneers improved to 6-3-1 in the Cape Ann League.

On Oct. 4, Lynnfield rolled over non-league Marblehead, 5-1, on their Play for the Cure night as the Pioneers wore pink uniforms and raised money to fight breast cancer.

Sophia Fiorentino was the star of the night as she recorded a hat trick.

Taylor Valiton scored the first goal four minutes in.

With less than a minute left in the first quarter, Fiorentino made it 2-0.

She then scored back-to-back goals midway through the second quarter to make it 4-0.

In the second half, Chloe Kustka had the team’s final tally.

The Magicians avoided the shutout scoring with 45 second left in the game as Ava Salem scored.

More importantly for the Pioneers, the team raised over $2,000 for Play for the Cure. The fundraiser is still collecting donations through the end of the month.

The next game for the Pioneers will be on Oct. 13 as they visit Newburyport at 5:30 p.m. Lynnfield is trying to get a split of the season series as the Clippers won the first meeting, 2-0, back on Sept. 8.

On Oct. 17, the Pioneers host Essex tech at 4 p.m. The Hawks won the first match-up on Sept. 11, 2-1, as Lynnfield is trying to split that season series as well.