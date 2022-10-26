By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

GEORGETOWN — The Lynnfield High golf team participated in the Division 3 North sectionals at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown on Oct. 18. Of the 12 schools there, the Pioneers finished in sixth place with a total score of 349.

Weston (314), Triton (332) and Georgetown (340) were the top three teams and they advanced to the Div. 3 state final at Ledges Golf Club in South Hadley which took place on Oct. 25 (results not available at press time).

Deven Henehan led the way for the locals shooting a 10-over par 82 to capture a tie for 8th place. With that finish, the junior co-captain was able to qualify for the Div. 3 state final as the top 10 individuals qualify along with the top three teams.

Gavin Leuci , the other junior co-captain, was tied for 24th (88) and sophomore Owen Doherty was tied for 33rd (89).

Right behind Doherty was junior Niko Kozakis who was tied for 35th with a 90.

Junior Joe Raffa was 28th with a 91 while 10th-grader Paul Daley was 70th with a 105 to round out the team.

In the regular season, the Pioneers finished at 9-5 overall and the Cape Ann League. They came in 3rd place in the CAL Kinney Division behind Triton and Newburyport.