THE SENIORS on the LHS football team welcomed the Tropeano family to the field prior to their big win over previously undefeated Amesbury on Friday night at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers played the game in honor of their friend Benjamin “Sonny” Tropeano who passed away at the age of 10. (Kristine Marengi Photo)

By JAMES CRANNEY

LYNNFIELD – Seven years ago, the Lynnfield community was rocked by tragedy.

At just the age of 10, Benjamin “Sonny” Tropeano, passed away from a rare form of lung cancer. In what would have been his senior year with Lynnfield, Sonny’s teammates wanted to pay tribute to their friend showing his legacy will always live on.

“Our seniors and captains spearheaded the idea of having a tribute to Sonny,” said Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “They took the lead and I just tried to fill in the pieces.”

Last Friday night, 4-2 Lynnfield honored Sonny against 5-0 Amesbury with new look uniforms. Each of Lynnfield’s players had “Tropeano” written across their nameplate with orange-colored numbers recognizing Sonny’s favorite color. Given the tribute to their fallen teammate atop a heavily favored Cape Ann League opponent coming to town, emotions were high.

“We came into it emotional,” commented coach Lamusta. “But it was the right type of emotional.”

Through the first five games, Amesbury had won every game by an average margin of 25-points. From the very first snap, Lynnfield let the Indians know they would not be rolling over, all the way to a signature 27-16 win.

On 1st and 10, sophomore quarterback Tyler Adamo (13-26, 176 yards, 3 touchdowns) got the safety to take the bait on a fake screen before uncorking a deep ball down the right sideline. All alone, senior receiver Jack Calichman (1 catch 50 yards) hauled it in before finally getting taken down at the 5-yard line.

Unable to cross the goal line on the first two plays, the Pioneers faced 3rd and goal from the Amesbury 10. Adamo danced around the pocket before scrambling right and threw it towards senior captain James Sharkey (4 carries, 19 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 receiving touchdown). The captain tapped his toes in bounds to secure the game’s first touchdown. A pass to sophomore receiver Madux Iovinelli (5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown) for the 2-point conversion gave Lynnfield an early 8-0 lead.

“It was huge getting up early, huge for momentum and huge for keeping the game in our hands,” claimed coach Lamusta. “By being up early, our defense was really able to play tough, gritty, and aggressive.”

Getting to play their own game, the Pioneers defense took full advantage and attacked the Indians’ running game. After running wild in North Reading the week before, Amesbury was unable to find similar success. Lynnfield’s aggressive defense forced the Indians to try a rare pass which resulted in an interception from senior captain Charlie Capachietti.

Following Capachietti’s pick, the Pioneers seized momentum with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Adamo to Iovinelli. Now leading 14-0, it looked as if Lynnfield would be the ones cruising to an easy victory. However, as high school football has taught us so many times before, it can all change in a blink of an eye.

In the closing minutes before halftime, Amesbury’s offense began their fifth drive from their own 15-yard line. Running the ball on 69 percent of their first half snaps, many expected the Indians to keep it on the ground. With everyone in the stadium expecting a run, Amesbury fooled the defense with a play action pass to senior Andrew Baker. The senior receiver ran 85-yards down the field untouched to cut the Pioneers lead in half.

“It was a communication breakdown,” stated coach Lamusta on the big pass play. “You always take a little bit of a risk when you have a more aggressive defensive scheme, but it was a great play by them.”

With momentum swaying back the Indians’ way, the road team looked to keep building.

When Amesbury got the ball to start the second half, they finally looked like the team that had yet to lose. Shaving nearly 6 minutes off the clock, the Indians methodically marched the ball downfield. Nine plays later, senior Nicholas Marden punched it in for a 2-yard score. A successful 2-point try gave Amesbury all the momentum and their first lead, 16-14.

Lynnfield’s backs were against the wall and they needed to respond. With 3 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter, Lynnfield got the ball back and did just that.

Twice the Pioneers kept the chains moving with 3rd down conversions, and twice they kept the series alive on 4th down. The 5 minute drive culminated on 4th and 10 with a beautiful 21-yard touchdown pass to junior Joey Cucciniello (2 catches, 23 yards, 1 touchdown).

All season long, coach Lamusta has preached a “takeaway mentality.” With 10 minutes remaining in the all important game, Lynnfield’s defense enacted this mantra getting a fumble recovery from senior captain Chase Goldberg and an interception from senior captain James Sharkey.

Sharkey put the icing on the cake in the closing minutes following his blockers for a 6-yard touchdown. When the clock hit triple zeroes, the Indians were no longer undefeated and the Pioneer students were making their way onto the field to celebrate.

The 27-16 Lynnfield victory was not only a massive win for the program, but one for the community.

“I don’t remember having a big win like this in a while,” commented an emotional Lamusta after the game. “I’ve had great teams here, but we were due.”

The win brings Lynnfield to 5-2 and inches them closer to Amesbury in the CAL Baker standings. The Pioneer coach knows last Friday night’s game was so much more than just another win.

“I think it was a huge win for the program, it was a win for the Tropeano family, it was a win for the community…Sonny would have been out there tonight, no doubt.”