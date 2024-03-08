LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High School drama company Theatre East has qualified for the second round of the Massachusetts Theater Guild’s Drama Fest.

Theatre East performed “Flicker” during Drama Fest’s preliminary round at Wayland High School on March 2. There were seven schools performing in Theatre East’s group at Wayland High, but over 100 schools competed across Massachusetts.

Theatre East qualified for the semifinals, which will take place on Saturday, March 9 at Sharon High School.

Three members of Theatre East won awards during the preliminary round. Isabelle Moschella won the Technical Excellence in Directing Award. Veronica Wainwright won an award for her role of Elizabeth in “Flicker.” Siri Tudi won the Technical Excellence in Music Composition Award.