WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, April 6, 2024, State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian will host her third annual Recycling & Sustainability Day for Wakefield residents, partnering with the Wakefield Department of Public Works, Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department, and organizations local to the Town and across the Commonwealth. This one-day event is a unique hub that allows Wakefield residents to consciously clear clutter while making a difference and learning how to further their sustainability initiatives. The Recycling and Sustainability Day event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at Wakefield Memorial High School.

At the event, Wakefield residents can learn about existing programs and new Community Solar options with Wakefield Gas & Light, which also will collect and dispose dehumidifiers free of charge; engage with a variety of local groups; learn more about the Wakefield Environmental Sustainability Committee and participate in its recycling of plastic pet packaging and batteries; and consider sustainable practices with organizations like Black Earth Composting. The event also will feature a paper shredding truck.

With no fee per car, residents can upcycle up to two pieces of gently used furniture (with right to refuse poor quality items) with Habitat for Humanity; recycle outdated electronics with peace of mind for proper data erasing with Green Team Junk Removal; and recycle clothing and housewares. Fees will be charged for TVs ($20), monitors ($20), window ACs ($10), mattresses ($45), box springs ($45), and car tires ($12). Residents also can recycle Styrofoam ($10 per bag). Cash, card, and checks made payable to “Green Team Junk Removal” will be accepted. Questions can be directed to greenteamjunk@gmail.com or (508) 361-0519.

“After another successful event last year, I am excited to again support and expand civic engagement for climate action individually and collectivity while highlighting climate leadership from the grassroots to the State House,” said Representative Lipper-Garabedian, a member of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy and the Zero Waste Caucus. “The hub offers an opportunity to jumpstart our spring cleaning with a sustainability foundation, gear up for a meaningful Earth Day, and explore ongoing opportunities to address our climate crisis.”

Please follow Representative Lipper-Garabedian’s social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube at @KateforRep and consult her email newsletters for information regarding the event.