LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High School football team will be having its helicopter ball fundraiser drop on Sept. 22.

The game begins at 630 p.m. In the event of rain, the fundraiser will be moved to the Sept. 29 game.

The cost of a raffle ticket is $10. The first place prize is $500, the second place prize is $300 and the third place prize is $150. Tickets will be sold until the end of the first quarter at the game.

If residents have any questions, they send an email to communicationLHSfootball@gmail.com.