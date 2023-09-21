LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Youth Soccer Club, in partnership with the Lynnfield High School soccer program, is holding Youth Soccer Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, taking place from 3-7 p.m. at Lynnfield High School.

LYSC’s Youth Family Day will include carnival games and soccer skills activities for all aged kids starting at 3 p.m. The LHS girls’ soccer varsity and JV games will take place at 4 p.m. The varsity boys’ soccer and JV games will take place at 6 p.m. Additionally, the LYSC will be running the Snack Shack and will be selling swag.

“All members of the Lynnfield community are invited to attend,” said LYSC Communications Director Laura Healey. “LYSC Family Day will be a fun-filled community event and LYSC fundraiser. Please save the date and show your support for Lynnfield Youth Soccer Club on Oct. 14. We appreciate your support and look forward to celebrating soccer with the Lynnfield community.”