By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High School has implemented changes to Friday night football games in the wake of a recent incident involving a large group of middle school students.

Superintendent Kristen Vogel said during the School Committee’s Sept. 26 meeting that a large group of middle school students behaved disrespectfully during the Pioneers’ first home against Essex Tech on Sept. 22.

After the annual helicopter ball drop fundraiser concluded at halftime, Vogel said she, Athletic Director Mia Muzio and High School Assistant Principal Michael McLeod “witnessed around 80 middle school-age students who were completely out of control.”

“They were lifting people up and throwing them in the air,” said Vogel. “It was downright dangerous and unsafe.”

Vogel also said the students “left trash all over two turf fields” located behind Pioneer Stadium.

“It was incredibly upsetting,” said Vogel.

Vogel said Muzio and McLeod tried to address the students’ behavior on Sept. 22, but she said the students “talked back to them and ignored them.”

“The behavior was so out of control that we had to call 911 to have three police officers come to remove the students from the fields,” said Vogel. “It’s disheartening and disrespectful to the community, and to the resources the community has put into those fields.”

Vogel was infuriated that the students were disrespectful to Muzio and McLeod.

“I don’t care who the adult is. Whether it is a parent or whether it’s an administrator, it doesn’t matter,” said Vogel. “That is not going to be tolerated. It was really embarrassing.”

Vogel, Muzio and School Committee/Recreation Commission Chair Rich Sjoberg announced in a Sept. 27 letter that all fields will be closed other than Pioneer Stadium during Friday night football games.

“All turf fields will be closed for home football games,” Vogel, Muzio and Sjoberg stated. “The fields will be monitored to ensure that the fields are clear before, during and after the football games.”

Vogel, Muzio and Sjoberg also stated there will only be one entrance to Pioneer Stadium.

“Previously, there was an entrance near the back of the school, but that will no longer be open,” Vogel, Muzio and Sjoberg wrote. “The only entrance will be located next to the high school gym, near the student parking lot.”

Vogel said during the School Committee meeting that the entrance change “may mean people will be standing in a long line to get into a football game.”

“But that is what we have to do,” said Vogel. “The other entrance over by the fields will be completely closed off. We have to hire additional police officers to work details by those fields to make sure students are not jumping the fence to go onto the fields. All of the lights will be turned off and those fields will be closed.”

Vogel, Muzio and Sjoberg also announced in the joint letter that students wearing youth jerseys and uniforms “will no longer be allowed into the games for free.”

While Vogel said during the School Committee meeting there were children who were playing respectfully on the backfields during the football game, she said the fields “have to be closed because of the behavior of a very large group of middle school-age students.”

“I hope the parents who are listening have conversations with their children about this,” said Vogel. “The disrespect towards the community, the resources that we have and the adults in the community just can’t continue.”

Sjoberg agreed.

“We like to think of our students as being full of pride,” said Sjoberg. “We talk about how respectful they are to each other, teachers and administrators. One of the points of pride regarding the high school that you’ll hear from administrators and teachers is students greeting them in the hallway, shaking their hand and looking them in the eye. These are all things we pride ourselves on. It’s painful to hear what happened. Hopefully these changes will address this issue. And now that parents are aware this happened, hopefully that will create some change for parent oversight.”

In response to a question from School Committee member Phil McQueen, Vogel said the 80 middle school students who behaved disrespectfully were in seventh and eighth grade.

“It’s perfectly fine for a parent to drop off their child who is in seventh or eighth grade to attend a football game,” said Vogel. “These students should know it’s a privilege for their parents to drop them off. It’s a new level of freedom to go watch a football game, but that is not what happened.”

McQueen urged families to have conversations with their children about behaving respectfully during community events.

School Committee Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt inquired if the three police officers who responded to the high school contacted the middle school students’ families.

“They did not,” said Vogel. “They just helped us with crowd management.”

Vogel, Muzio and Sjoberg concluded their joint letter by stating that the football game changes seek to “foster an environment that prioritizes the safety and enjoyment of all families in attendance at these games and at all of our fall athletic events.”

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” Vogel, Muzio and Sjoberg wrote. “Your support and adherence to these guidelines contribute significantly to maintaining a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all. Go Pioneers!”