JOSHUA POLSTER’S Witch Hat ceramic

WAKEFIELD — The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield presents the “Creatures & Critters Art Exhibit and Sale” open six times during the month of October.

Celebrating animals, both real and imaginary, this event at the Albion Cultural Exchange, 9 Albion St., includes over 100 original artworks created by members and friends of the ACW, a collection of work from WMHS Art students, a fundraiser for Paws of Wakefield as well as a PopUp Shop.

The opening reception on Friday night, October 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 is sponsored by The Savings Bank. The show is also open on Saturday, October 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with Wakefield Town Day. Creatures & Critters will delight animal lovers of all ages while also allowing the community a chance to support Wakefield’s local artists representing creatures that walk, wiggle, fly, swim, or slither.

The ACW’s popular 5 x 7 Small Works Fundraiser in the foyer of the Albion Cultural Exchange offers original art for $10. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to PAWS of Wakefield. Local artists have been working on their donations that are available on a first come first served basis. Visitors to the show can select a small work, pick it off the wall and take it home. This ACW fundraiser allows friends, family, and visitors to buy some affordable, cool art and help out a worthy animal protection cause in the process. The ACW 5×7 Small Works Fundraiser has also raised money for the Wakefield Food Pantry as well as provided scholarship money to a WMHS art student.

The show has varying gallery hosts and pop-up vendors at every opening. This is a great opportunity to meet some of the artists and talk about art. Portrait artist Lori Del Genis, and potters Josh & Kim Polster will be there on opening night with a wide variety of drawings, prints and pottery for sale. On Saturday from 1-4, Elena Cronin and Tanya Green will be featured PopUp Shop Artists.

Running for the month of October, the Creatures & Critters Art Exhibit & Sale and PAWS Small Works Fundraiser is free and open to the public six times – including every Friday night in October from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. With additional special openings on Saturday, October 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with Wakefield Town Day and Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the same night as the popular WHSVisual Arts Pumpkins on the Plaza at the Beebe Library.

For more details, visit www.artscollaborativeofwakefield.com