LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High School Class of 2024 had its Junior Prom at Danversport Yacht Club on April 28.

In addition to the dance was the annual Post-Prom Party. The Lynnfield High School PTO hosted the celebration, which was funded by very generous sponsors, the PTO and other additional fees paid by students.

The Post-Prom Party was implemented to provide a safe, controlled space for the students to continue the fun after prom from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.

One-hundred-and-eighty-six juniors and their prom dates attended the very successful party. While the students were enjoying their prom in Danvers, a huge contingency of volunteers transformed the high school into “Viva Las Lynnfield” (Vegas) for the Post-Prom Party. The students arrived directly from the prom via buses provided, in part, by a generous sponsor: A Healthy Lynnfield. The theme of the event was kept secret from the students until they arrived. Volunteer parents and guardians developed the theme for the party.

“The Viva Las Lynnfield” theme included Caesars Palace (jousting ring); Marquee Night Club (live DJ); Monte Carlo “Casino” (cards were provided on mock casino tables); Shark Reef Aquarium (mechanical shark ride); “The Strip” with an all you can eat buffet (Chick-fil-A sandwiches, McDonald’s cheeseburgers, Marano’s Trattoria mac and cheese, Dunkin Donuts iced coffee station and donuts, chocolate fountain, cupcakes, etc.); the Flamingo Hotel pool area (relaxing area complete with lounge chairs, floats, and “jacuzzi”), as well as tarot card readers. The last hour and a half of the event comprised of hypnotist, Joe Devito’s comedic performance with volunteer students in front of the rest of the Post-Prom attendees.

The top sponsors of $1,000 or more were A Healthy Lynnfield, R&S Landscaping, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s (franchise owner King & Wallin, LLC), Sacks Exhibits and District Attorney Paul Tucker.

In addition, the following sponsors made $500 contributions were Kayem/Monkiewicz family, Dunkin Donuts, Law Office of Colonna, Doyle and Simeola, MarketStreet, Master Spray Foam Insulation, Northfield Orthodontics, Supino Insurance and The Professional Stylist Forum.

The sponsors of $250 were Carla Rasetta, Movement Mortgage, Chicken and the Pig, Danielle Ventre, Littlefield Real Estate, Divine Smiles, Dr. Ryan Clancy, Global Freight International, Mortgage Equity Partners’ Jim Driscoll, Lacey Faria from Cross Country Mortgage, the Law Office of Alessandra Petruccelli, Paul Capodilupo from The Ergonomic Group, Ristorante Euno, The Barbershop Establishment, Trés Belle Beauty Bar, Wakefield Co-operative Bank and Marano’s Trattoria.

Additional sponsors included the Hixon + Bevilaqua Home Group, Elizabeth Page Wilkins, Sobella Skin and Beauty, Holden Fruit & Produce and Christine Johnston.

Finally, LHS students and event organizers want to the Post-Prom Chairs Jacqueline Driscoll, April Graffeo, Katie Neenan and Robin Savage for coordinating the post-prom event from start to finish.