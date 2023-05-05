BOTH the MHS boys and girls outdoor track teams found the podium at the 2023 Div. 3 Relays at Oliver Ames. (Liane McCarthy photo)



Relay teams run away with silver medals

By JENNIFER GENTILE

EASTON—The Melrose High outdoor track teams displayed a preview of what could be a solid postseason by collecting medals at the 2023 MSTCA Div. 3 Relays held at Oliver Ames High School in Easton on April 30. They also prevailed in a league meet on Tuesday.

Both the boys and girls’ teams competed among the dozen (mostly field) events in the competition.

The Melrose High girls’ team placed 7th behind several top 20 finishes and some podium appearances by silver and bronze medalists.

High on top were Scarlett Timm, 3rd in the high jump, Sophie Papatroris 5th in high jump, Cadence L’Heureux 4th in the long jump, and Megan Radzick, 5th in the triple jump.

Two of Melrose’s relay teams also came in second, earning silver. The girls’ 4×1600 team of Jillian Bakey, Addie Lawlor, Darby Thompson and Cadence L’Heueux placed 2nd, and their 4×800 relay team of Maizie Frakt, Amy Rowe, Jill Bakey and Cadence L’Heureux also brought home silver.

Among those cracking the top 20 were Anna Spinale (18th in discus), D’Mitra Mukasa 11th in the long jump, Amy Rowe who was 16th in the triple jump. Melrose also had a solid shot put behind the work of Abby Taylor (12) and Emeline Boyer (17th).

Melrose followed that up with a convincing 84-52 win over Wilmington on a soggy Tuesday at Reading High. It was a huge day for Cadence L’Heureux who prevailed among the whole pack in the 400m and 400m hurdles. Those who placed first over Wilmington included Jillian Bakey in the 1 mile and 2 mile, Megan Radzik in the triple jump, Anna Spinale in the discus, Noelle L’Heureux in the shot put, D’Mitra Mukasa in long jump, Isla Paulson in the 800 and Sophia Papatsoris in the 200. Melrose also enjoyed several second and third place finishes to earn points to tame the Wildcats.

Silver medals for boy’s track team

The Melrose High boys team finished 9th in a field of 21, benefitting by two silver medal finishes from their relay teams.

The boy’s distance medley team finished overall second with a silver medal behind the work of Adam Caldwell, Jonah Tully, Filip Ilic and Caleb Barnes.

Their 4×1600 team also clinched a silver medal in second place thanks to the runs from Ellis lurilli-Hough, Jonah Tully, Adam Caldwell and Caleb Barnes.

Those who cracked the top 20 in individual events included Josh Grant, 6th in the long jump, and Kiran Thomas and Tommy McElligot, 14th an 19th in the triple jump, respectively.

This week the Melrose boys also beat Wilmington in a critical league meet by a score of 95-41. Among those who beat the entire field in first place finishes were Adam Caldwell in the 1 mile and Caleb Barnes in the 2 mile. First place finishes over Wilmington included Sam O’Donnell in the 400 meter, Jack Claeys in the shot put, Josh Grant in long jump, Ellis lurilli-Hough in the 800, Sam Madden in the high jump, Giancarlo Martinis-Torres in the 200, Gabe Buffonge in the 110 hurdles and the relay teams of Josh Grant, Tyler Lecomte, Keegan Maloney and Brendan Radzik (4×100) and Russell O’Donnell, Sam O’Donnell, Jevon Ssebugwawo and Jonah Tully (4×400).

Both teams will battle arch rival Wakefield next Wednesday at Beasley Field in Wakefield.