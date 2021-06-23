Underclass achievement honored during Awards Night

Jun 23, 2021

Published June 23, 2021

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High School recognized the academic achievements of students in grades 9-11 during Underclass Awards Night that was recently held at Pioneer Stadium.

“The Underclass Awards ceremony gives us the opportunity to recognize outstanding performances and/or efforts in all of the classes offered at Lynnfield High School,” said Principal Bob Cleary. “The young people on this field have all worked very hard this year, and have excelled in one or more areas. I would like to thank the parents, teachers and staff members who have guided these students and helped them achieve their success.”

School Counseling Department Head Kathryn Moody presented nine book awards during the ceremony.

Michael O’Brien was awarded the Lynnfield High School Book Award. Moody said the LHS Book Award, which is voted on by the faculty, is presented to a junior whose participation at the high school best exemplifies LHS’ ideals.

“(O’Brien) provides leadership through example, is kind, respectful, courteous and honest,” said Moody. “(O’Brien) appreciates the intrinsic value of learning, participates wholeheartedly in the daily life of LHS and believes what we know to be true — that kindness, respect for others, good humor and personal growth are all values upon which the quality of our lives depend.”

The Harvard University Book Award was presented to Lauren Lim. Elizabeth Schmidt received the Yale University Book Award. Samantha Bunar was the recipient of the Dartmouth College Book Award.

The winner of the Wellesley College Book Award was Caitlin McCormack. Olivia Reska received the Smith College Book Award. Emma Condon was the recipient of the Saint Anselm College Book Award. Alyssa MacPherson was presented with the Saint Michael’s College Book Award.

The Salem State Book and Scholarship recipient was Emma Neenan. In addition to recognizing a student for academic achievement, the award includes a $1,000 scholarship to Salem State if Neenan enrolls in the university.

English

English Department Head Maryellen Iannibelli presented the English awards. She said the award winners “serve as role models to their peers.”

The grade 9 English Award winners were Gianna D’Ambrosio and Slate LoPilato. The grade 9 English Honors Award winner was Keely Briggs. The grade 10 English MCAS Prep Award recipient was Mia O’Brien. Avery Bird and Abigail Travers received grade 10 English Awards. Sumaedha Konduri was the recipient of the grade 10 English Honors Award.

Lauren Lim received the Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition Award. The American Literature Award winners were Ava Tishler and Natalie Connell. Jack DellIsola was presented with the grade 11 English Honors Award. The American Humanities Award winner was Michael O’Brien.

Social studies

Social Studies Department Head Susan Breen presented the social studies awards.

“It’s my honor to present these awards to the students who have excelled in history classes this year,” said Breen.

Alex Baldini was the recipient of the grade 9 World History Award. The grade 9 World History Honors Award winner was Viola Wertz. The winner of the grade 10 United States History 1 Award was Madison Daigle. Alana Villar received the grade 10 U.S. History 1 Honors Award.

The winner of the grade 11 U.S. History 2 Award was Sarah Breslow. Lauren Lim was the recipient of the AP U.S. History Award.

Science

Science Department Head Scott Gordon presented the science awards during Underclass Awards.

“Considering the extreme challenges we have faced this past year, it is nice to stop for a few moments to honor the efforts and achievements of our students,” said Gordon. “We have always known it takes a village to raise a child. That has never been more obvious than now.”

Lauren Lim was the recipient of the Bausch and Lomb Award, which is a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

“The Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and Scholarship is given to a student in the junior class who has demonstrated high achievement in a rigorous course of study in the sciences,” said Gordon. “The award consists of a medal and a certificate, given jointly by Bausch and Lomb and the University of Rochester. In addition, award winners who are accepted and enroll at the university are eligible to receive a four-year scholarship of at least $40,000.”

Jemima Robins received the Rensselaer Medal, which is a scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

“This prestigious award has been given since 1916 to one student in any given high school,” said Gordon. “It is designed to recognize that student’s strength and success in the fields of mathematics and science. The medalists who enroll at Rensselaer are awarded a scholarship worth $30,000 per year.”

The Topics in Biology Award winner was Hazel Gonzalez. Lilyana DeLeo received the Biology Award. The recipient of the Biology Honors Award was Janhavi Joglekar. Harrison Grasso received the Topics in Chemistry Award. Steven Dreher was presented with the Chemistry Award. The Chemistry Honors Award recipient was Maria Gravini.

Sophia Montesano received the Anatomy and Physiology Award. The Anatomy and Physiology Honors Award winner was Olivia Reska. Michael O’Brien was the recipient of the Forensic Science Award. Lauren Lim received the AP Biology Award. The recipient of the AP Chemistry Award was Sarah Breslow. Colin McCormick was presented with the Student Help Desk Award.

Math/Business

Math Department Head Karen Ellis and presented the math and business awards.

The winner of the Algebra Award was Eva Cammarata. Andrew Ellis was the recipient of the Geometry Award. The winner of the Algebra 2 College Prep Award was freshman Slate LoPilato. Freshman Russell Kasdon received the Algebra 2 Honors Award. The winner of the Algebra 2 CP Award was sophomore Julia Carbone. Sophomore Maria Gravini was presented with the Algebra 2 Honors Award

Abigail Spillane received the MCAS Prep Award. The recipient of the Algebra 2 CP Award was Ava Natola. Francesca Minichiello received the Functions, Statistics and Trigonometry Award.

The recipient of the Pre-Calculus Honors Award was Mariella Calvani. Megan Woods was given the Technology in the 21st Century Award. The winner of the Computer Science CP Award was Maeve Mattingly. Rafik Khodr was the recipient of the AP Computer Science Principles Award.

Benjamin Sykes was given the Entrepreneurship and Marketing Award. The winner of the Personal Finance Award was Francesca Minichiello. Jillian Driscoll was presented with the Business Law Honors Award.

World Language

World Language Department Head Jodie Leibowitz presented the foreign language awards.

The recipient of the Italian 1 Award was Madelin Sieve. Jack DeGangi received the Italian 2 Award. The winner of the Italian 3 Award was Morgan DeGrazia. Leticia Marafon was given the Spanish 2 Award. The Spanish 2 Honors Award winner was Megan Woods. Kevin Connolly received the Spanish 3 Award. The winner of the Spanish 3 Honors Award was Alexander Gentile. The recipient of the Spanish 4 Award was Timothy Pivero. The Spanish 4 Honors Award winner was Lauren Lim.

Julian Morales won the French 2 Award. The winner of the French 2 Honors Award was Joseph Raffa. Teanne Alfama Polanco received the French 3 Award. The recipient of the French 3 Honors Award was Ella Feury. Elizabeth Schmidt received the French 4 Honors Award.

Maeve Mattingly won the Latin 1 Award. The Latin 2 Award winner was Andrea Ellis. Ryan Hallahan was given the Latin 3 Award.

Art/Photography

Photography teacher Elizabeth Hayden presented the art and photography awards. She said the award winners demonstrated “creativity, positive attitudes, hard work and personal integrity.”

Emma Condon was the winner of the Advanced Drawing Award. Zoe Sipcic was the winner of the grade 9 Art Award. Khanhhoang-Julia Ho received the grade 10 Art Award. Kelsey Hodsdon was the winner of the grade 11 Art Award.

The winner of the grade 9 Photography and Design Award was Maeve Kennedy. Erin Murray was the recipient of the grade 10 Photography and Design Award. Michael O’Brien won the grade 11 Photography and Design Award.

Music

Band Director Harry Wagg presented awards recognizing students’ musicianship.

Janhavi Joglekar received the grade 9 Band Award. Evyenia Georges was presented with the grade 10 Band Award.

The winner of the grade 9 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award was Kabir Singh. Alexander Darwish won the grade 11 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award.

Maria Chambers won the grade 9 Chorus Award. Kyle Morais received the grade 10 Chorus Award. The grade 11 Chorus Award recipient was Mary Gary. Veronica Wainwright won the Musical Award. Madison Danese was presented with the Chamber Singers Award.

Health/PE

Physical education teacher Neal Weidman presented the physical education and health awards. The ninth grade PE/Health Award recipients were Alexandra Sykes and Russell Kasdon. Abigail Travers and Alexander Gentile received the grade 10 PE Awards. The grade 11 PE Award winners were Jasmine Rose and Janssen Sperling.