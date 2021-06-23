SC honors retiring teachers

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The School Committee honored three retiring teachers during a recent meeting.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize these outstanding educators who are retiring from Lynnfield Public Schools,” said Superintendent Kristen Vogel.

Vogel and Huckleberry Hill School Principal Melissa Wyland honored retiring kindergarten teacher Lisa Ternullo for her 20 years working at the elementary school.

“Lisa started at Lynnfield Public Schools in 2001 working as a kindergarten paraprofessional at Huckleberry Hill School,” said Vogel. “She spent the next 20 years serving as a kindergarten classroom teacher. During her years as an educator in Lynnfield, Lisa has been a leader in the district by integrating technology into instruction, meeting children where they are and advocating for the additional supports needed. She has also hosted social events for staff, and has been a mentor to many both professionally and personally.”

Vogel recalled that Ternulllo loves cooking Italian food, which inspired school officials to purchase “Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita” by chef Giada De Laurentiis.

Wyland and Vogel also recognized retiring Huckleberry Hill second grade teacher Kathleen DeRosa.

“Kathleen started in the Lynnfield Public Schools on Sept. 25, 1998,” said Vogel. “She started as a kindergarten teacher and then moved on to second grade. She taught with her heart, and provided staff and students with all of the love and support they needed to be successful. Her strong connection to our school community was easily observed in the classroom as well as during Walking Club, Fine Arts Night and the Variety Show. Kathleen is a true Huckleberry Hero.”

In order to thank DeRosa for her contributions to Huckleberry Hill and the district as a whole, school officials purchased “One Life” by soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“We know how much you love soccer,” said Vogel.

Lynnfield High Principal Bob Cleary joined Vogel in order to honor retiring math teacher Joe DiBiase, who attended the ceremony along with his wife Jen and sons Pete and Sam. In addition to teaching at the high school for 32 years, DiBiase served as the cross-country teams’ head coach for 27 years.

“Joe started working for Lynnfield Public Schools on Sept. 1, 1989,” said Vogel. “As an LHS teacher and coach, Joe cares deeply about his students and athletes. His career has been about building positive relationships. As much as he pushes students academically and athletically, Joe has always been more concerned about their personal growth and well-being.”

Vogel recalled that DiBiase is a diehard New York Yankees fan, which inspired school officials to purchase the book “100 Years in Pinstripes” by the New York Daily News.

While DiBiase is stepping down as head coach of the cross-country teams, he informed the Villager he will be serving as the Pioneers’ assistant coach when longtime assistant Bill Wallace takes over as head coach this fall.

“I really enjoy the cross-country kids,” said DiBiase in a Facebook message.

In addition to coaching cross-country since 1992, DiBiase has been the boys’ spring track team’s assistant coach since 1994. He served as the JV boys’ basketball head coach from 1993-2000 and was the varsity basketball head coach from 2001-2005.

The meeting’s attendees gave all three retiring educators a round of applause after they received their respective books.

Vogel noted that LHS School Counseling secretary Patricia Brangiforte is also retiring this year, but she was unable to attend the meeting.

School Committee Chairman Rich Sjoberg said honoring the retirees was bittersweet.

“We hate to see you all go,” said Sjoberg.

Sjoberg recalled that Ternullo taught his children when they were in kindergarten.

“We are so grateful for everything you have done for our family,” said Sjoberg.

Sjoberg said DeRosa is “the ultimate Huckleberry Hero.”

“The work that you do from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. is only one part of everything for that building and everything you do for all of our students,” said Sjoberg. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Sjoberg called DiBiase a Lynnfield High “legend.”

“That title does not come lightly and is not earned easily,” said DiBiase. “My children enjoyed having you as a teacher, and that status as legend is etched in stone. We are grateful for everything you have done over the years for this district and our children.” Sjoberg wished all three teachers “a great retirement.”