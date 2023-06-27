THE LYNNFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION recently held its Annual Meeting. Front row, from left, Russell Boekenkroeger and Reid Lavoie. Back row, from left, Faith Honer-Coakley, Ann Hadley, Joyce Calogero and Jonna Casey. The foundation supports the innovative vision of the Lynnfield Public Library through relationship building with those who share a passion for the library’s mission. The foundation’s goal is to seek and secure personal, community and estate giving for an endowment that will enrich the future of learning and knowledge. (Courtesy Photo)