SHOP LOCAL: Where’s Waldo

MELROSE — Molly’s Bookstore is excited to announce that Waldo, from the iconic children’s book Where’s Waldo, is coming to Melrose this July!

Starting July 1, Molly’s Bookstore is hosting an exciting month-long scavenger hunt to find Waldo hiding in 25 local businesses! These businesses include: Colette Bakery, Hugo’s of Melrose, Marathon Sports, Rising Eagle Publick House, The Loop and so many more!

How can you get involved? Stop by Molly’s Bookstore on July 1 to pick up your stamp card so you can start hunting! You’ll want to find Waldo in as many businesses as you can because there are prizes at stake! The first 125 players who collect store signatures from at least 10 different businesses and turn in their stamp cards into Molly’s Bookstore win a temporary tattoo and a $1 off coupon (valid for any Where’s Waldo book purchase). Players who collect at least 20 signatures win a temporary tattoo, a $1 off coupon and are entered into a drawing for more prizes during our Where’s Waldo party.

After the hunt is over, Molly’s Bookstore is hosting a Where’s Waldo party in store on July 29 and everyone’s invited! We will have plenty of activities, food and our prize drawing for 8 different Where’s Waldo books!

So what are you waiting for?!