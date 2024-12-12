LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Middle School is once again sponsoring its annual Gift Drive for families in need this holiday season.

The gift drive kicked off on Tuesday, Nov. 26 when Department of Children and Families’ Lynn Area Office social workers visited the middle school and spoke to students.

Year after year, the LMS annual gift drive, which is coordinated in conjunction with DCF’s Lynn Area Office, displays an abundance of charity and generosity. This is a community effort. Lynnfield High School’s Kindness Club collects gift cards for the families and the local Girl Scouts also contribute. Community members’ help to coordinate the sorting and wrapping of the gifts received.

Last year, more than 1,500 items were graciously donated to help families in need. This year, the middle school has taken on seven families as well as several children who are currently seeking homes.

The common items needed include bed sheets, comforters, blankets, socks, scarves, gloves and household items such as pots, pans, dishes and towels. Gift cards to Walmart and Market Basket can also be donated. It is kindly requested that all unwrapped items and gift cards be properly labeled and dropped off at Lynnfield Middle School from now until Dec. 16.

Giftwrap donations are also appreciated. Staff members, DCF social workers, students, and parents will gather after-school to wrap the presents in preparation for distribution to families on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“Our concerted efforts to help those in need during this season of giving is a true testament to the kindness of our community,” said Lynnfield Middle School eighth grade teacher Michael Wein. “Thank you to all those who are able to contribute in some way.”

If residents would like to inquire about contributions or volunteer opportunities, they can contact LMS fifth grade teacher Patricia Hazelton via email at hazeltonp@lynnfield.k12.ma.us.