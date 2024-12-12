LYNNFIELD — Town Hall offices will be closed from 1-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for employee training.

The Treasurer/Tax Collector’s Office, the Town Clerk’s Office, the Assessor’s Office, Payroll/Benefits and Veterans Services are located at the Senior Center/Lynnfield Public Schools Central Office, 525 Salem St.

The Town Administrator’s Office is located on the second floor of The Centre at Lynnfield shopping plaza, 590 Main St.

The Department of Public Works, the Planning and Conservation Department, Inspectional Services and the Health Department are located at the former Village Pharmacy, 590 Main St.

The Town Accountant’s Office is located at the Al Merritt Media and Cultural Center, 600 Market St. (second floor). Fire Department Administration is located at the former South Branch Library building, 630 Salem St.

The Police Department is located at the Pope-Richard Lynnfield Historic Center, 35 South Common St.