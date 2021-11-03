By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A national publication has designated Lynnfield Middle School as one of the best middle schools in the state.

“U.S. News & World Report” ranked LMS as the 25th best middle school in Massachusetts. The publication compiled the rankings by reviewing and evaluating standardized test data, graduation rates and how well middle schools prepare students for high school.

“It’s a great honor and a tribute to our dedicated faculty,” said Middle School Principal Stephen Ralston in an email sent to the Villager. “We have the best staff ever.”

Assistant Principal Tom Sallee agreed.

“The staff works so hard to support and encourage our students,” said Sallee in an email. “This is a testament to their commitment to the kids.”

According to “U.S. News & World Report,” 76 percent of middle school students “scored at or above the proficient level for math.” The publication also stated that 78 percent of middle school students “scored at or above the proficient level for reading.”

Superintendent Kristen Vogel said LMS’ recognition is well deserved during last week’s School Committee meeting.

“I want to congratulate Lynnfield Middle School for being recognized as the 25th best middle school in Massachusetts by ‘U.S. News & World Report,’” said Vogel. “To provide some context, there are 491 middle schools in Massachusetts. I also want to thank the Lynnfield Middle School PTO for purchasing a plaque for the school to celebrate this achievement.”

School Committee Chairman Rich Sjoberg concurred with Vogel’s point of view in an interview with the Villager.

“It’s always good when the teachers’ and administrators’ hard work gets recognized,” said Sjoberg.

School Committee Vice Chairwoman Stacy Dahlstedt said the middle school’s educators are the reason why “U.S. News” recognized LMS.

“Lynnfield Middle School being recognized by ‘US News & World Report’ as 25th out of 491 middle schools in Massachusetts speaks volumes to the dedication, experience and incredible effort of our administrators, teachers and staff,” said Dahlstedt. “I am extremely proud of our dedicated LMS teachers, and I am excited for our middle school students and what lies ahead for them.”

The publication ranked the Thomas Prince School in Princeton as the best middle school in Massachusetts. Boston Latin finished second. The K-12 Heath School in Brookline was ranked third. Lexington-based William Diamond Middle School was fourth on the list, and the Edith C. Baker School in Brookline rounded out the top five.

“U.S. News & World Report” designated Weston Middle School as the sixth best middle school in Massachusetts. The John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science in Roxbury finished seventh. Pollard Middle School in Needham was ranked eighth overall. Jonas Clarke Middle School in Lexington finished ninth on the list. The Sarah W. Gibbons Middle School in Westborough was ranked as the 10th best middle school in the state.

Lynnfield Middle School earned the second highest ranking of middle schools on the North Shore. McCall Middle School in Winchester was 15th on “U.S. News’” Best Middle Schools in Massachusetts list. Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School in Reading was 33rd overall.

“U.S. News & World Report” classified the 10th Street School in Washington state as the best middle school in the United States.