By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Five historical signs recently installed in Lynnfield Centre celebrate the town’s history.

Historical Commission Chairman Kirk Mansfield said in an interview with the Villager that the signs are located in front of Centre Farm, Centre Congregational Church, the Lynnfield Public Library, the Meeting House and the Pope-Richard Lynnfield Historical Center.

“The posts are made out of granite, the hangers are made out of wrought iron and the signs are made out of a special material that can withstand the weather so they can last significantly longer than traditional wood,” said Mansfield. “Each sign cost $1,425.”

Mansfield said Historical Commission member Abby Kilgore suggested that the signs be installed in front of the five buildings.

“Abby suggested that we put the signs in front of these buildings after we realized that the historical buildings were not fully identified,” said Mansfield. “The town did such an amazing job restoring the Town Common, and we thought the signs would be a nice addition to the centre.”

Mansfield said Drew Juliano from SignVerse in Stoneham built and installed the signs.

“We are very happy with Drew’s work,” said Mansfield. “His attention to detail was amazing.”

Historical Society member Karen Nascembeni said the new signs are a positive new addition to the Centre.

“The signs are absolutely beautiful,” said Nascembeni. “They make the Centre cohesive and celebrate the town’s history in their nod to the past.”

Pope-Richard renovation

In addition to the historical sign project, Director John Tomasz said the DPW is making progress with renovating the Pope-Richard Lynnfield Historical Centre.

“After many years of providing minimal maintenance at the Pope-Richard Lynnfield Historical Center building and garage, the town has been working with different contractors to get the house and grounds renovated,” said Tomasz.

The Select Board approved renaming the Historical Centre to the Pope-Richard Family Historical Center last December as part of an effort to honor late Historical Commission member Steven Richard and his family for their commitment to the town’s history. Steven and his father, Earl, both passed away from COVID-19 in March 2020.

Mansfield said the Historical Commission hired Donald R. Ross and Son Painting and Decorating Contractors in order to paint the building’s interior.

“The interior of the building been completely painted,” said Mansfield. “It looks fantastic. Donald R. Ross and Son Painting and Decorating Contractors touched up the cracks, fixed the water stains and cleaned up a variety of areas. They really had a strong eye for detail.”

In addition to having the Pope-Richard Lynnfield Historical Center’s interior painted, Tomasz said the DPW has “cut back brush and trees to allow additional sunlight to reach the building.”

“We have also replaced the rotted exterior trim, replaced exterior doors, and installed new shutters and windows,” said Tomasz. “The work will compliment the recent work done on the Common and the Meeting House.”

Mansfield said the DPW has done an excellent job renovating the Pope-Richard Lynnfield Historical Center.

“The outside of the building looks amazing,” said Mansfield.

Nascembeni, who is Steven’s widow, said her family appreciates that the Historical Center is getting a long overdue makeover.

“The Popes and the Richards have always been proud of this town,” said Nascembeni. “They have always recognized the importance of remembering and honoring the town’s vibrant history. We are humbled and honored that the building bears our family’s name.”

Nascembeni also commended the initiatives the Historical Commission has undertaken over the past year. She noted that commission recently hung framed historical pictures inside the Meeting House along with a description below each photo.

“Kirk Mansfield and the entire Historical Commission are doing a fabulous job,” said Nascembeni. “Kirk and the commission have undertaken so many visible changes in the past year, including installing the signs, hanging the historic photos and getting new tables and chairs for the Meeting House. The Meeting House has never looked better.”