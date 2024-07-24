

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Rising Lynnfield Middle School eighth-grader Shravan Sreeram recently competed in the National Geography Bee in Orlando, Florida.

Shravan won the middle school’s Geography Bee competition in February. He competed in the Massachusetts Regional Finals, and he advanced to the National Geography Bee in Orlando.

Middle School English Language Arts/History Director Dr. Robin Doherty recalled during a recent School Committee meeting that the middle school previously hosted the Geography Bee for a number of years before it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The social studies teachers asked if we could bring it back,” said Doherty.

Doherty said the middle school’s Geography Bee kicked off when preliminary rounds were held in social studies classes after students and staff returned from holiday break in early January.

“We started by holding preliminary rounds in each social studies class,” said Doherty.

Doherty said the middle school students who advanced to LMS’ Geography Bee finals competed in the auditorium.

“We had students from each level compete in the auditorium,” said Doherty. “Shravan and one of his really good friends competed back-and-forth for many rounds before he won.”

Doherty said Shravan took an online test in order to qualify for the Massachusetts Regional Geography Bee.

“Shravan had to complete a qualifier round in order to participate in the Massachusetts Regional Finals,” said Doherty. “He completed the qualifier exam online, and went to regionals in Western Massachusetts. From there, he qualified to go to nationals in Orlando.”

Doherty said the middle school’s teachers and staff are “really proud” of Shravan. She said his seventh grade social studies teacher Colin Potter and his classmates “cheered Shravan on” during the different geography bee competitions.

Shravan said he had “a really fun experience” competing in the National Geography Bee.

“The questions were difficult and it was fun to answer them,” said Shravan. “There were a lot of people there who were competitive, and a lot of them had coaches for many years before. I didn’t have any coaches, but I did well.”

Shravan said each room in the competition “had a set of buzzers.”

“They asked you questions, and you would answer them just like ‘Jeopardy,’” said Shravan. “Each room had between eight to 10 students competing, and we would switch rooms. There were other exams students could take such as political science, environmental science and physical science. I took the political science one, and scored 104 out 140 with no preparation. I think I did well. I missed the quarterfinals by about two points, but I am not that mad because I wasn’t expecting to make it to nationals in the first place.”

School Committee Chair Kate DePrizio was impressed by Shravan’s “amazing” experience. She asked what was the hardest question he answered correctly.

Shravan said the hardest question he answered was about submerged continents.

DePrizio thanked Shravan for representing Lynnfield Middle School at the National Geography Bee.

“Thank you for going and representing us,” said DePrizio. “I love that you just stepped into it and did so well naturally. That is amazing. Congratulations.”

After Shravan finished discussing competing in the National Geography Bee, he was given a round of applause.