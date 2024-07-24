

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNN — The chase to Williamsport came to an end for the Lynnfield 12-year-old Little League team as they fell to West Peabody, 12-6, at Pine Hill in Lynn back on July 9.

With that defeat, Lynnfield finished at 4-2 in District 16. West Peabody, meanwhile, ended up losing to Swampscott, 6-3, in the district final on July 11.

“They hit the ball very well,” said Lynnfield manager Mark Hudson. “By the time our bats came around, the hole was too big to dig out of.”

Leading 2-1 heading into the top of the third, West Peabody took command scoring five times to increase their lead to six.

They then plated five more runs in the top of the sixth to make it 12-1.

Lynnfield did not give up in the bottom of the sixth as they scored five times to make the score much more respectful.

Chase Paton pitched the first three innings. He gave up seven runs but only one was earned as errors were costly in that third inning. He allowed seven hits, no walks and he struck out one.

Lynnfield had five errors overall in the game.

Grant Hudson pitched the final three innings, allowing five runs (four earned), four hits, one walk and he fanned three.

The Lynnfield offense had nine hits but they stranded 10 runners.

Will Shields led the way going 2 for 2 with a walk as he reached base all three times up. He also knocked in two.

Hudson was 2 for 3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Justin Migliero was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI while Rob Butler was also 1 for 2 with one run knocked in.

“It was fantastic coaching these kids,” said Hudson. “I have been coaching them for three years and they put in the time and progressed a lot.”

Hudson also wanted to thank his assistant coaches, Billy Shields and Casey Paton, who have helped him all three seasons.

The team might stay together next year as they would play in the 50×70 tournament on the bigger diamond. Lynnfield did not have a team in that tournament this summer.

Hudson led the team in batting average at .571 while Shields hit .530. Colin Morrison and Migliero were tied for third in average at .440.

Morrison knocked in a team-high 10 runs while Migliero had six.

The top pitcher was Luke McEwen who won two games and had an earned-run average of 0.75.