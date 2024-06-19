LYNNFIELD — The Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild (METG)’s Musical Theater Awards resumed this year after a five-year hiatus.

Lynnfield Middle School’s production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” was honored to be nominated for three awards: Acting Ensemble, recognizing the quality of acting amongst the entire cast; Best Supporting Actor (Middle School) for Colin Morrison in his role of Gaston; and Belle Maccini won the award for Best Leading Actor (Middle School) for the role of Belle.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”