LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) is proud to announce the two 2024 winners of its art-based scholarships for seniors which were presented at the Lynnfield High School Awards Ceremony on May 30: Janhavi Joglekar and Miranda Dixon.

Janhavi is the recipient of the Karen Rae Simpson Duggan Memorial Award for $1000 which honors a graduating senior interested in fine arts, graphic arts or computer design. Janhavi Joglekar who will be attending M.I.T. says, “My passion for drawing and design combined with my passion for climate mitigation both drive me to study environmental engineering and design. Though I have not decided between environmental engineering and sustainable design, I am certain that my career will challenge me in an artistic way. I intend for art to be deeply integrated into my career and to use this art to create tangible environmental progress.”

Miranda Dixon is the award winner for the Marjorie Gershaw $850 Scholarship which was fostered by Marjorie’s love of and commitment to art and understanding that art is a passport to creativity. Miranda will be attending UMass Dartmouth next year to major in graphic design. “I intend to pursue a career in graphic design as I can’t imagine having a career that doesn’t require creativity. I’ll also be continuing my hobby of painting. I don’t think I can realistically live my life without creating in some way.”

In addition to these two scholarships, the Guild offers Lynnfield high school students the chance to participate in the Fall and Spring Art shows and offers student memberships at reduced rates. Membership in the Lynnfield Art Guild is open to artisans, photographers and artists of all levels. A nonprofit, member-lead organization and website is lynnfieldarts.org. It is also on Facebook at Lynnfield Arts and Instagram at @lynnfieldarts.