LYNNFIELD — Long before architect Charles “Charlie” Wills built his iconic homes in neighborhoods such as Sherwood Forrest, King James Grant, Apple Hill and Glen Meadow, turning Lynnfield into an area known as “The Town of Homes,” working farms were prevalent.

Rombult Dairy Farm, located on Main Street, was just one of the many that dominated the town. As part of the ongoing historic sign project, the Historical Commission placed a sign to memorialize the farm, and the Rambult family who worked so hard to keep it running.

In 1925, the Rombult Dairy Farm, operating on 25 acres of land, consisted of a farmhouse, a vegetable garden and cattle that procured, sold, and delivered raw and pasteurized milk until 1947. A year or so after its opening, the business expanded into a picnic grove that contained a pavilion with a dance floor and a store with a single gas pump.

Residents from all over enjoyed using Rombult’s Farm, Dairy and Grove until it was sold in 1969. In 1976, the land was subdivided into 20 lots and became known as Village Row.