Making An Impact is a column featuring the free resources and programming offered to community members of all ages by the Community Impact Team (CIT) and its partners. All CIT programs are provided free of charge.

Registration is required for these events for planning purposes. To register for any of the courses and workshops listed below visit northreadingma.gov/CIT and click “Events.”

Setting Social Media and Digital Boundaries: Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m., NRPD community room. Presented by School Resource Officer Paul Lucci. Learn how to set healthy boundaries, red flags of online use and how to set parental settings. One hour workshop. Register at: northreadingma.gov/CIT. Questions? Contact Det. Lucci at plucci@nrpd.org

Youth Cognitive Development: How Your Noggin Grows (with child), Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7-8 p.m., NRPD community room. Join parents, caregivers and families to learn how children’s cognition develops and changes as they grow. Co-sponsored by CIT and North Reading Youth Services.

Community Naloxone Training, Friday, Jan. 26 at noon, NRPD community room. A one-hour in-person training during which you will learn: how to recognize the signs of an overdose; Good Samaritan laws; how to administer bystander Naloxone; local substance use trends; accessing treatment and mental health options; and how to offer help to a loved one. Please note: this training is not intended to represent any certification nor professional-level medical instruction.

Strengthen Bombardment: Focusing on the Positive in Your Child, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Flint Memorial Library Activity Room. Learn how to set up your household for success and obtain meaningful strategies to strengthen bonds. Appropriate for all caregivers.

From SAD to GLAD: Shifting away from the winter blues, Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., NRPD community room. Join Laura Miranda, LMHC from the NRPD and the CIT for a discussion on shifting our mindset during winter months.