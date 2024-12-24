

By DAN TOMASELLO

CONCORD — Fresh off of finishing fifth during the Anthony Lisitano Tournament, the Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team opened the dual meet season with a decisive victory last week.

LNR (1-0) defeated Concord-Carlisle 46-27 on Dec. 18.

Sophomore Zach Inafuku (106 lbs.) pinned his counterpart at 1:47. Sophomore Nathan Barstow (120 lbs.) brought his opponent to the ground at 1:19. Sophomore Jakob Hulett (126 lbs.) won his match by fall at 1:22.

Sophomore Jason Kouyoumdjian (132 lbs.) defeated his opponent by a 19-3 technical fall. Senior Isaac Medford (138 lbs.) pinned his counterpart at 3:57. Senior Abdel Abdalla (150 lbs.) won his first varsity dual meet after bringing his opponent to the ground at 28 seconds.

Junior Jack Cuddy (175 lbs.) won his match by a 16-10 decision. Junior Zack Morse (215 lbs.) pinned his opponent at 1:19. Junior Dylan Matthews (285 lbs.) defeated his counterpart by a 13-5 major decision.

Black and Gold head coach Craig Stone said Concord-Carlisle placed 10th at the Division 1 State Tournament last year.

“The score was tied 6-6 after the first two weights,” said Stone. “LNR then won the next four weights to go up 29-6. Concord-Carlisle closed the gap to 37-24, but Zack Morse cemented the win with a pin at 215 lbs. It’s always nice to open the dual meet season with a win, especially over one of the top teams in Division 1. We have a talented, well-balanced dual meet team this year and we can cover all the weights. Those ingredients should make for a very exciting season.”

Upcoming meets

The Black and Gold competed in the Lowell Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21, taking place after deadline. LNR also competed in a super quad meet at Excel Academy Charter School in Boston on Monday, Dec. 23, which also took place after the Villager went to press.