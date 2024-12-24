By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

WEST NEWBURY — On Dec. 17, the Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team lost to host Pentucket, 58-48, up in West Newbury.

Things were looking good for the Pioneers at the half as they led, 27-23. However, the Panthers, who have been a Cape Ann League power for many years, stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring Lynnfield 21-8 to take a nine-point lead going into the fourth.

“I thought we played them great,” said Lynnfield head coach Sue Breen, despite the result. “This is the closest we have played them since I have been here.” It was a very physical game.”

Hayden Valiton led the way for Lynnfield with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and a pair of steals.

Freshman Chloe Grieves and sophomore Maeve Wertz both scored 11 points. Wertz also led the team in assists with four.

Emma Rose added 7 points while Valiton’s older sister Taylor, had 8 boards to go with 2 points.

Amelia Crowe led the 2-0 Panthers with 21 points.

Lynnfield fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the CAL.

In the season opener, the Pioneers lost at Manchester-Essex 45-40 on Dec. 13. Although the Hornets are also in the CAL, this game was a non-league one.

Lynnfield led this one at the half as well as they were up 24-20.

“They made their free throws at the end,” pointed out Breen.

Hayden Valiton had 14 points to go with 4 assists while Wertz had 9 points and 4 steals.

Taylor Valiton and Grieves led the team in rebounds with 10 each while senior co-captain, Erika Pasquale, had 8 points and 7 boards.

Lily Oliver led the Hornets with 21 points.

On Dec. 27 and 28, the Pioneers will participate in the Winthrop Holiday Tournament at Winthrop High School. Their first game is against Stoneham at noon. They will then face either Winthrop or Gloucester in the title or consolation game the next day (time to be determined).