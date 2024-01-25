By DAN TOMASELLO

COHASSET — The Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team finished third in the Cohasset Tournament on Jan. 20.

LNR concluded the nine-team tournament with 189 points. Ten grapplers placed during the Cohasset Tournament.

Senior Gavin Iby won back-to-back Cohasset Tournament championships after winning the 144 lb. weight class. He began the tournament by pinning a Shepherd Hill Regional High School grappler at 38 seconds in the Round of 16. He defeated an Excel Academy wrestler by fall at 13 seconds during the quarterfinals.

Iby brought a Cohasset grappler to the ground at 48 seconds in the semifinals. He concluded the tournament by pinning a Bristol County/Dighton-Rehobath wrestler, who was a returning sectional place finisher, at 1:18 in the first period of the finals.

Captain James Fodera won his second straight Cohasset Tournament championship after going 4-0 in the 190 lb. weight class. He defeated an Excel Academy wrestler by fall at 24 seconds during the Round of 16. He pinned a Tri-County grappler at 1:27 in the quarterfinals.

Fodera brought a Weston grappler to the ground at 1:56 during the semifinals. He defeated a Tri-County wrestler by a 13-4 decision in the finals.

Captain David Glynn placed third in the 138 lb. weight class after going 3-1 during the Cohasset Tournament. Glynn has placed in the last three Cohasset Tournaments.

Freshman Nathan Barstow finished third in the 106 lb. weight class after going 3-1 during the tournament. He has placed in all three of LNR’s tournaments this winter.

Sophomore Zack Morse placed in his first varsity wrestling tournament after finishing third in the 215 lb. weight class. He went 4-1 during the tournament.

Sophomore Dylan Matthews finished third in the 285 lb. weight class, which marked the first time he has placed in a varsity wrestling tournament. He concluded the Cohasset Tournament with a 4-1 record.

Freshman Jakob Hulett placed in his first varsity wrestling tournament after finishing fourth in the 113 lb. weight class. He concluded the tournament with a 3-3 record.

Junior Cam Arya finished fifth in the 150 lb. weight class after concluding the Cohasset Tournament with a 4-2 record. He also placed in the Anthony Lisitano Tournament in Wakefield earlier this season.

Freshman Sam Bird placed sixth in the 113 lb. weight class after concluding the tournament with a 2-2 record. He also placed in the Cohasset Tournament last year.

Sophomore Jack Cuddy finished in his first varsity tournament after securing a sixth place finish in the 165 lb. weight class. He concluded the tournament with a 3-3 record.

LNR head coach Craig Stone praised the Black and Gold’s performance during the Cohasset Tournament.

“Last year, we finished ninth out of nine teams, scored 86 points and had five place finishers,” said Stone. “To score more than 100 points more and to double our place finishers this year is quite remarkable. It was a total team effort and further demonstrates the improvement we are making individually and collectively each time we get on the mat.”

Falls to Wakefield

The Black and Gold (9-8-1) fell 54-18 to Division 3 powerhouse Wakefield on Jan. 17.

Iby (144 lbs.) defeated his opponent by a 6-0 decision. Arya (150 lbs.) pinned his counterpart at 2:43.

Fodera (190 lbs.) defeated a returning sectional and state place finisher by a 12-6 decision. Barstow (106 lbs.) won his match by forfeit.

Stone said the Black and Gold gave a valiant effort against the Warriors.

“Wakefield is one of the top teams in Division 3,” said Stone. “They returned an entire starting lineup with six sectional place finishers, four of which were state place finishers. We came out a little flat, and lacked some intensity. But, in retrospect, I must give Wakefield a lot of the credit as they have a very talented lineup.”

Upcoming meets

LNR faces off against Masconomet-Essex Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Essex Tech.

The Black and Gold will compete in the Cape Ann League/Northeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 27, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Gloucester High School.