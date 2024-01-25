By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

TEWKSBURY — In a non-league game on Sunday afternoon, the Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team won, 70-54, at Tewksbury. With the victory, the Pioneers improved to 8-3 overall. The Redmen, a Merrimack Valley Conference team, fell to 3-5 with the loss.

“It was our most balanced game of the season,” said Pioneers head coach John Bakopolus. “All five starters scored in double digits.”

Lynnfield led this one, 38-31, at the half. They then took control in the second half outscoring the Redmen, 33-23.

Tewksbury never got closer than seven points in the second stanza.

Zach Pincus and Alex Fleming led the Pioneers in scoring with 17 points each. Fleming had a team-high 7 rebounds.

Chris Daniels had 16 points and 6 rebounds while Harris Hadzihasanovic and Ian McCarthy both had 10 points each. Hadzihasanovic and McCarthy also led the team in deflections with 5 each.

Last Friday night, the Pioneers went up to Byfield and came home with a 50-39 win over Triton. Lynnfield improved to 6-2 in the Cape Ann League while the Vikings dropped to 3-7 overall.

The Pioneers are in second place in the CAL Kinney Division behind Newburyport.

Triton led this game, 25-22, at the half before the Pioneers turned things around as they outscored the hosts 13-6 in the third quarter to lead by four.

“Paul (Breslow) gave us a big spark with his defensive play off the bench,” pointed out Bakopolus, about the senior.

Breslow had a team-high 5 steals.

Daniels led the team in scoring with 16 points. Fleming had 14 while Hadzihasanovic added 11. All three players pulled down 6 rebounds each.

McCarthy led the team in assists that night with 5.

Liam Friis led the Vikings in scoring with 13 points.

The schedule gets very busy for the team in the next several days. On Jan.25, they visit Amesbury at 5:30 p.m. The next night, the Pioneers welcome Pentucket at 6:30 p.m.

Lynnfield then hosts Georgetown on Jan. 29 with that game tipping-off at 6:30 p.m.