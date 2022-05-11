IPSWICH — The red-hot Lynnfield High boys’ tennis team won its seventh-straight match on Monday afternoon as they blanked host Ipswich by a final of 5-0. With that sweep, the Pioneers improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Cape Ann League.

The Tigers, meanwhile, fell to 1-7 overall and in the league.

“It was a very windy day but we have been working in practice on how to play when it is that windy,” explained Pioneers head coach Joe Dunn. “We have had several practices that have had winds that strong.”

At first singles, Harrison Luba won, 6-1, 6-1. Second-singles player Dan Levin won a shutout match, 6-0, 6-0, while third-singles player, Shea McCarthy, won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles play, the first duo of Dave Kasdon and Rafik Khodr shutout their opponents 6-0, 6-0, while the second team of Shane McQueen and Sahil Akhter won 6-4, 6-1.

For McQueen, a senior, and Akhter, a junior, it was their first time teaming up this season.

On May 5, the Pioneers shut out guest Newburyport, 5-0, at the Lynnfield Middle School.

Luba won in shutout fashion 6-0, 6-0 while Levin won, 6-0, 6-1. McCarthy won in straight sets as well, 6-1, 6-2.

Kasdon and Khodr won, 6-1, 6-0, while the second team of Jason Yang and Russell Kasdon won 6-2, 6-3.

“They have a big team and they gave us a good run at second doubles,” said Dunn.

Lynnfield’s next match will be a non-leaguer as they go to Swampscott on May 12. That match will start at 3:30 p.m.

Next Monday will be the team’s biggest match of the year as they welcome Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals entered this week undefeated in the league.

Lynnfield is in the CAL Kinney Division while Hamilton-Wenham is the leader in the CAL Baker Division. That match will start at 3:30 p.m.

The home match against Pentucket slated for May 4 was rained out and will be made up at 3:30 p.m. on May 17.