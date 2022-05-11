THE PIONEERS had plenty of goals to celebrate in their exciting 10-9 road win over rival North Reading on May 4. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High girls’ lacrosse team lost a non-league game to Wakefield, 11-7, at home on a sunny, windy day. With the loss, the Pioneers record fell to 3-7 overall.

“Their goalie was the difference,” stated Pioneers rookie head coach Christina Serra. “I heard before the game that she was good and she made 13 saves.”

The Pioneers led this one, 5-4, at the half but were outscored by the Middlesex League Warriors, 7-2, in the second half.

Sarah Powers had two goals and one assist for the locals while Taylor Valiton also scored twice. Senior co-captain, Anna Kaminski had three points with a goal and two assists.

Catherine Sweeney, the other senior co-captain, had one goal as did Maddie Mastrangelo.

Lynnfield goalie, Sarah Degenero, had four saves.

On May 6, the Pioneers lost at Manchester-Essex, 12-1, in a night game. The undefeated Hornets led wire-to-wire as they were up 10-1, at halftime.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game for us,” admitted Serra, whose squad fell to 1-5 in the Cape Ann League. “We did play better in the second half.”

Kaminski and Valiton had the two Pioneer goals while Powers had one assist.

Degenero made five saves in that game.

“They are the second best team we have played behind Newburyport,” said Serra, as Newburyport is the CAL Kinney Division leader while Manchester-Essex is the CAL Baker Division leader.

On May 4, the Pioneers won, 10-9, in overtime over rival North Reading on the road in the rain.

Powers was the hero in this one scoring the game-ending goal moments after the face-off. The freshman also scored the game-tying goal in the waning moments of regulation time.

“This was our biggest win of the year,” exclaimed Serra. “The girls really focused in the second half after going behind.”

North Reading led, 6-3, at the half as the Pioneers had a great comeback in the second stanza.

Kaminski scored a season-high five goals while Powers had three. Valiton and Chloe Considine had the two other goals.

Degenero turned back 12 Hornet shots.

They also got a split of the season series as North Reading won the first meeting, 13-6, back on April 6.

Lynnfield also took back the Pepe-Samson Trophy.

The next game for the Pioneers will be on May 16 as they visit Triton at 3:30 p.m. Lynnfield is looking for the season split against the Vikings.