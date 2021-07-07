Six Pioneers named to boys’ tennis CAL All-Star team

Jul 7, 2021 by jkeating624

Published July 7, 2021

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Cape Ann League boys’ tennis coaches recently selected their All-Star teams and several members of the Lynnfield High team made the CAL First-Team as they captured the CAL Kinney Division for the third straight year (2018,2019 and 2021 since they did not play last year).

THE 2021 LHS boys’ tennis team had a great season, going 11-0 in the league to win the CAL Kinney Division and finishing at 13-1 with a Div. 3 North runners-up trophy. The Pioneers had six players named to the CAL First Team All-Stars. (Courtesy Photo)

Senior Jamil Khodr, at second singles, and freshman Dan Levin, at third singles, made the team as individuals. Khodr made the team as a freshman at doubles.

Khodr went 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the league while Levin had the same exact record as Khodr in league and overall play.

Juniors Dave Kasdon and Jason Yang made the All-Star team for the first time as they went 12-1 overall and 10-0 in the league at first doubles.

THE PIONEERS made it to the Div. 3 North Sectional championship match where they fell to undefeated Weston. Pictured from left to right after the match are captains Jamil Khodr and Harrison Luba, head coach Joe Dunn Sr. and assistant coach Tony Lena. (Courtesy Photo)

“The doubles teams both clicked,” said Pioneers head coach Joe Dunn. “Jamil had another great year and Dan was an awesome surprise.”

The second team of freshman, Russell Kasdon and sophomore Rafik Khodr also made it as they went 10-1 overall and 8-0 in the CAL.

Along with Jamil Khodr, who was co-captains with first-singles player Harrison Luba, the other seniors are Connor Sokop, David Picariello, Anthony Zhang, Jack Zalvan, Alex Lin and Nick Jacobs.

“The seniors were fun to coach,” said Dunn, who just finished his fifth season. “They got along well and were very driven.”

Lynnfield reached the Division 3 North finals before losing at Weston 5-0 on June 25. It was the team’s only loss as they finished at 13-1. They went 11-0 in the league.

“It was another very successful season,” stated Dunn.

Next year, the Pioneers will be in great shape as all of their starters return with the exception of Jamil Khodr, who is going to Boston University this fall.

The new captain for next season, along with Luba, is Kasdon.

The Pioneers also had their awards banquet last week. Jamil Khodr was the team’s MVP while Luba (11-3 this year), received the Coaches Award. Levin was the team’s Rookie of the Year.

Dunn also wanted to acknowledged the help of assistant coach Tony Lena. “We wouldn’t have been as good without him,” Dunn said.