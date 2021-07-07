Braconnier, Luders, Hallahan named girls’ track All-Stars

Published July 7, 2021

LAUREN BRACONNIER

LYNNFIELD — Three members of the Lynnfield High girls’ track and field team made the Cape Ann League All-Star team this spring. The three Pioneers to make the squad are April Luders, Lauren Braconnier and Riley Hallahan. Luders and Braconnier are both senior co-captains while Hallahan is a junior.

Luders made the team in the 100 meter hurdles and the 20 meters while Braconnier made it in the 400 meters. Hallahan made it in the discus and shot put.

Luders also earned the CAL Baker Division Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year.

It is the first time on the spring All-Star team for all three as there was no season last year due to the pandemic.

“I was proud of all three of them,” stated Lynnfield head coach Christine Smith, who just completed her sixth year at the helm.

Along with Luders and Braconnier, the team will also lose two other seniors to graduation: Lindsay Nardone (javelin and shot put) and Bella Toscana (shot put). Nardone was also a captain.

RILEY HALLAHAN

APRIL LUDERS

“I am going to miss all of them,” said Smith. “They were the heart of the team.”

In the regular season, the Pioneers finished at 3-3 overall to come in fourth place in the CAL. They then also came in fourth place out of eight schools in the Cape Ann League Meet on June 12.

“This was a very successful season,” said Smith. “I was very happy with the way we performed.” Next year is also looking promising for the team as they are slated to return over 30 members including Hallahan and junior captain Jasmine Rose, who qualified for the All-State Meet this season in the 200 meters.