By DAN TOMASELLO

NEWBURYPORT — The cross-country teams fell to Newburyport at Maulslay State Park on Sept. 27.

“Newburyport has very good cross-country teams,” said Pioneers head coach Bill Wallace.

The girls’ team (1-1) fell 17-42. The lowest score in cross-country wins a meet.

Junior Gabby Bottaro finished fourth overall against the Clippers (21:35). Senior captain Viola Wertz placed second during the meet (22:39). Junior Kaila George was 17th overall (23:31).

Senior captain Katie Cash placed 19th overall (23:31). Sophomore Shea Moore was 21st in the meet (23:55). Senior captain Olivia Goguen finished 23rd against Newburyport (24:50). Freshman Maeve Wertz was 24th overall (25:50).

Boys’ results

The boys’ team (1-1) fell 19-40 to Newburyport.

Captain Shea McCarthy finished fourth against the Clippers (17:33). Senior captain Ryan Nguyen placed sixth overall (18:15). Sophomore Dylan Nguyen was seventh during the meet (18:18). Senior Jack Marenghi finished 12th in the meet (18:47).

Senior Owen White placed 13th in the meet (18:54). Senior David Mower finished 14th against Newburyport (18:57). Senior Davius Chan was 21st overall (20:05).

Upcoming meet

The cross-country teams travel to Triton on Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning at 3:45 p.m. at Old Town Hill in Newbury.