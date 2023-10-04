THE LHS field hockey team beat Triton and North Andover recently, for their 5th and 6th wins of the season. The Pioneers have now won four of their last five games. (LHS Field Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BYFIELD — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High field hockey team rolled over host Triton, 5-1, up in Byfield on a warm, sunny day.

With that win, the Pioneers improved to 6-3-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the Cape Ann League.

“The midfielders and forwards have been working hard in practice and they stepped up in this game,” said Pioneers head coach Samantha Pindara, whose squad swept the Vikings this fall.

Izzy Fiorentino put home her own rebound with 10:15 left in the first quarter to open up the scoring.

Taylor Valiton, the team’s top scorer, then made it 2-0, assisted by Fiorentino, with 2:47 remaining in the first.

With 7:17 left in the third, Fiorentino’s sister, Sophia, made it 3-0 with Gia Marotta assisting.

The Vikings got on the scoreboard with 5:52 left as Delaney Quinn scored off a corner.

A little over three minutes later, Valiton scored again capitalizing on a 2-on-1 break with the assist going to Sophia Fiorentino.

The final goal came with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter as Valiton recorded a hat trick off a corner with Izzy Fiorentino assisting.

For Valiton it was her second-career hat trick as the junior had one on the Monday before when the Pioneers beat Pentucket 4-1.

Pioneer goalie, Lauren MacDonald, made three saves to go to 6-3-1.

In the rain on Sept. 29, the Pioneers nipped host North Andover, 3-2, in a non-league game.

Valiton had the lone goal of the first half scoring in the first quarter. Sophia Fiorentino then made it 2-0 early in the third quarter.

The Scarlet Knights, a Merrimack Valley Conference team, then cut the lead to one midway through the third.

Early in the fourth, Fiorentino scored her second goal of the day but the hosts scored off a corner with just under three minutes left to cut the lead to one again.

“They made it scary after that goal,” admitted Pindara. “They had some good chances late.”

MacDonald turned back five shots on net.

On Sept. 27, Lynnfield lost, 2-1, at Manchester-Essex.

Caelie Patrick scored both Hornet goals as they are undefeated in the CAL and have just one loss overall heading into this week.

“They are the most skilled team we have played so far,” said Pindara, as the Hornets had been a CAL power for many years.

Patrick scored early in the first quarter for the only goal of the opening 30 minutes.

Izzy Fiorentino then tied it midway through the third assisted by Marotta.

With just under two minutes left in the third, Patrick scored the game-winning goal.

MacDonald made seven saves in that game.

On Wednesday (Oct. 4), the Pioneers host Marblehead at 6:30 p.m. in a non-league contest. That is the team’s Play for a Cure night as they will wear pink uniforms and raise money to fight breast cancer.

There will be several raffles and food available. Also, the Lynnfield youth field hockey members will be on the field at halftime.

The Pioneers then return to CAL action on Oct. 6 as they welcome Rockport at 4 p.m.

Lynnfield then has another non-league game the next day as they visit Sutton with that game starting at 10 a.m.

“Sutton is a very good team that is high in the power rankings so that will be a good test for us,” said Pindara.